Dominion launches fund to assist small businesses, address social justice issues in Hampton Roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy announced it is committing $600,000 toward the We Care Rebuild Project, a community-led initiative providing support to small businesses in Richmond and Hampton Roads as they deal with the impacts of the coronavirus.

Dominion Energy will support the We Care Rebuild Project with money from their $5 million social justice fund.

Small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses are eligible for the emergency funds, as well as longer-term support for managing coronavirus impacts and community rebuilding.

The project in Hampton Roads will be led by the Urban League and supported by Black BRAND, Local Initiatives Support Corporation Virginia Hampton Roads, and Virginia Community Capital.

Dominion Energy said small businesses dealing with financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic will be eligible to apply for grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.

“In Hampton Roads, we’ve unfortunately seen a recent wave of businesses close permanently due to the coronavirus,” said Gilbert Bland, president and CEO of the Urban League. “By establishing the We Care program to provide grants to businesses, we’re hopeful that funds will bridge the financial gap so owners can weather this rocky period and continue on for years to come.”

Dominion Energy says the Hampton Roads area application period will open on Oct. 1.

More information will be available soon at www.ulhr.org.

Sponsorship of the We Care Rebuild Project is part of Dominion Energy’s $5 million commitment in June toward social justice and broad-based community reconciliation across the states where Dominion Energy operates.

“Dominion Energy is committed to providing support where we can, during what has been a very difficult year for our communities,” said Ed Baine, senior vice-president of power delivery for Dominion Energy.

For more information on Dominion Energy’s Small Business Improvement project, click here.

Latest Posts