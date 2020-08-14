Dominion Energy’s $1M EnergyShare Expansion provides bill assistance options for small businesses and residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Dominion Energy announced that small business and residential customers experiencing financial hardship amid the COVID-19 pandemic can now receive support on their energy bills through the EnergyShare program.

Dominion Energy said in a news release it is supplementing its $13 million annual program contribution in Virginia with $1 million this year to further help customers in need of bill assistance.

The company says small businesses, nonprofits, and houses of worship will be eligible for $500,000, while the remaining $500,000 will be reserved for residential customers.

For small businesses, Dominion Energy says the temporary Small Business Relief Program will offer one-time assistance of up to $1,000 toward unpaid electric bills that may have accrued during the pandemic.

Dominion Energy announced a partnership with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which is establishing an advisory council, including representatives from the following organizations, o ensure the funds reach those organizations most in need:

Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Asian Foundation

Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Urban League of Hampton Roads

Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives

Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce

Asian American Chamber of Commerce

Metropolitan Business League of Richmond

The council will raise program awareness in the business community, review applications, and award assistance to eligible businesses.

Beginning Sept. 1, small business applications for EnergyShare will be available on the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation website.

All applicants must submit their completed and e-signed application via e-mail to foundation@vachamber.com for review. The assistance decision will be made within 14 business days.

Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dominion Energy is offering additional small business support in the form of on-site energy efficiency assessments, rebates for energy efficiency measures, and other incentives for business improvements.

For residential customers, Dominion Energy’s $500,000 increase in funds complements a June announcement, which raised the maximum benefit for the summer cooling season from $300 to $600 per residential account for the year and expanded program eligibility.

In addition, the company removed the requirement of a disconnect notice to qualify for the program.

To learn more about Dominion Energy’s coronavirus relief efforts, visit their website.

