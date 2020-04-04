Dominion Energy urges customers to use energy-saving tips during coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Dominion Energy says while they have suspended service disconnections during the coronavirus pandemic, bills are still accruing so customers can take extra steps to keep the price low and affordable.

Here are some energy saving tips to consider, Dominion Energy says while many of us are spending more time at home due to coronavirus to reduce energy usage and lower energy bills:

For heating and cooling:

Save money by degrees: Keep the thermostat as close to 68 degrees on cooler days and close to 78 degrees on warmer days.

You should make sure heat and a/c systems are serviced and running correctly. That means making sure filters are changed monthly, or more frequently if essential.

If weather permits, open windows and use fans as much as possible to reduce the amount of time your system runs.

For using devices:

For energy conservation try not to leave your office lamp on all day. Always turn off your lights when leaving a room.

Unplug devices such as your phone or laptop when they’re fully charged and don’t leave them plugged in all day.

Turn off your laptop completely when it is not in use, and don’t leave it plugged in overnight.

Use a central power strip for your work-related devices to make it easier to turn things off when you aren’t using them.

Even when turned off, the company says if you leave devices plugged in they will still use electricity.

When eating or cooking at home:

Dominion Energy recommends using a microwave or toaster instead of your oven.

Cook outside on the grill whenever possible.

For more energy saving tips click here.

Scam artists are trying to take advantage of our customers during this difficult time.

The company says they will never call demanding immediate payment or threaten to cut off power, as they vowed not to disconnect anyone’s service during the coronavirus pandemic.

For information on scams visit their website.

