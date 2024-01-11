(WAVY) — Over 100,000 Dominion Energy customers lost power in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

Cherise Newsome with Dominion Energy said that between Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks, and Elizabeth City, around 110,000 lost their power — some not having it restored until a day later. For the state of Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, the total outages were just under 210,000. For comparison, power outages last year from tropical storm Ophelia reached 170,000 outages in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina — about 40,000 less.

Newsome said crews had to prepare, and make sure they had everything they needed to respond to the outages.

“We got several reports of broken power poles and downlines that were damaged,” Newsome said. “So we had to replace those with other material. And so, for us, that means we are now moving around resources from areas that weren’t hit as hard to Hampton Roads. To make sure that all of our warehouses are fully stocked. To make sure all of our trucks have all the inventory that they need.”

Storm damage after heavy winds on Jan. 9 Courtesy: Dominion Energy Storm damage after heavy winds on Jan. 9 Courtesy: Dominion Energy Storm damage after heavy winds on Jan. 9 Courtesy: Dominion Energy Storm damage after heavy winds on Jan. 9 Courtesy: Dominion Energy Storm damage after heavy winds on Jan. 9 Courtesy: Dominion Energy Storm damage after heavy winds on Jan. 9 Courtesy: Dominion Energy

Customers and individuals can prepare for these storms by ensuring they have everything they need in case the power goes out. Newsome said that people should take weather alerts seriously.

“I know we’re probably all tired of the rain and the wind,” Newsome said. “Sometimes, people don’t always think it is serious, but it is it never hurts to be prepared. Go ahead and stock up on your supplies, extra water, extra batteries. There were some customers in this past storm who were without power for 24 hours. What would you do if you lost power for 24 hours?”

Dominion Energy has all hands on deck when large power outages occur. They work with city agencies to make sure roads are clear, tree trimming crews, setting poles and pulling wire — whatever is necessary to get the lights back on, Newsome said.

“We have crews that are spread out across our service area,” Newsome said. “And what they’re doing is not only assessing damage, but then they are pulling those supplies and materials and equipment that they need.”