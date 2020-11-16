Dominion Energy provides tips on how to avoid scams as holiday season approaches

In this March 19, 2020, photo, car tail lights streak under Christmas lights recently turned back on in Farmington, N.H. As the coronavirus spreads, holiday lights are going back up to provide a bit of emotional and actual brightness. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — As the holiday season approaches, Dominion Energy says customers need to be prepared for an expected increase in scam activity.

Throughout Utility Scam Awareness Week (Nov. 16 – 20), the company is providing its customers with helpful tips and resources so they can easily spot and protect themselves against the most common utility scams.

“We want our customers to have the information and resources they need to protect themselves against scams,” said Corynne Arnett, Dominion Energy’s senior vice president of regulatory affairs and customer experience.

Here are some easy tips to help customers spot a utility scam and the immediate steps they can take to protect themselves:

Spot a scam:

Dominion Energy will never threaten immediate service disconnection if payment information is not provided over the phone.

The company will never ask for payment using money orders, prepaid debit or gift cards.

Company employees will never request to enter a customer’s home without proper identification, an appointment or a reported emergency. Additionally, employees do not ask for payment in person.

Outsmart a scammer:

Hang up . If a customer is unsure if a call is valid, even if Dominion Energy’s number shows on the caller ID, they should immediately hang up and never provide personal information.

. If a customer is unsure if a call is valid, even if Dominion Energy’s number shows on the caller ID, they should immediately hang up and never provide personal information. Verify . Customers can verify their account status, balances or due dates by signing into the Dominion Energy app, checking their online account, or by calling the number located on their energy bill.

. Customers can verify their account status, balances or due dates by signing into the Dominion Energy app, checking their online account, or by calling the number located on their energy bill. Ignore. Customers should not respond to suspicious emails or text messages or click on links or attachments prompting energy bill payment.

Customers should not respond to suspicious emails or text messages or click on links or attachments prompting energy bill payment. Report. Tell local authorities about suspicious calls, texts and emails.

Connect with the company: