Dominion Energy encourages customers to get on payment plan as disconnections resume Monday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — When the pandemic started, the state ordered utility companies to hold off cutting services.

Now 20 months later, those extensions have expired, and thousands could be at risk of having their power cut off on November 29.

Dominion Energy Spokesperson Rayhan Duadani says this affects those who have fallen more than 60 days behind.

“We know its getting into the winter and holiday season we’re trying to be sensitive to that, but there are going to be some folks for one reason or another, struggling financially they have decided they can’t pay their bill,” said Duadani.

He says they reached out to customers months ago who are more than 60 days behind on their bills, letting them know via email and phone calls, now is time to take action.

He says there are still options to get you out of the dark, like applying for their Energy Share Program, which is not based on income or setting up a payment plan.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we actually redid how we provide payment plans so used to be you would have to pay about half of your outstanding balance and you had 12 months to catch up. What we’ve said now is, no money down and up to 24 months to catch up,” Duadani explained.

Duadani says anyone can get on a payment plan.



Still, there are still some customers who don’t have to worry about their service being disconnected until March.

“Those people who have received energy share, utility assistance, they are on TANF or WICK or other state assistance programs, they don’t have to be worried about being disconnected until March,” he stated.

Duadani explained legislation passed by the General Assembly on past due debt led to Dominion Energy forgiving $106 million in outstanding balances during the pandemic and their Energy Share Program has contributed $11.3 million since March of 2020 in bill assistance.

Overall, he says the big thing is to communicate with them, so they can help you get back on top of your bill.