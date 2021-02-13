Dominion Energy and VDOT crews prepare for icy weather conditions

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Most of us on the southside have been enduring continuous rain, but the further north you go, the icier it gets.

Parts of Hampton Roads once again are fighting with winter weather.

This time, officials are not just on the lookout for flurries, but also freezing rain and ice.

“Preparation for ice is a little bit different than snow. Obviously, it takes a little bit more chemical to get it off the road once it’s down,” said William Collier with VDOT.

He said they try to stay ahead of anticipated ice on the roads by deploying their salt and brine trucks when appropriate but that is not their only concern.

“We also have to prepare for the impact to trees and powerlines. So, we’ve been coordinating with the power companies. We also, you know, make sure our crews are equipped with chainsaws and safety equipment they need to clear boundaries and limbs as they happen,” Collier said.

Earlier Saturday, reports came in of a tree that fell on power lines in James City County blocking traffic. Dominion Energy crews and linemen quickly tended to the issue to clear the road.

“If you see a downed power line, stay at least 30 feet away. If you have young children in the house, keep them away from the powerlines. Your pets, keep them away from the power line,” said Jeremy Slaton.

All agencies are taking precautions to better serve the community, but with that said, they also ask the community to be safe.

“I want to share and ask your viewers and our customers that if they don’t have to leave the house, stay at home. In conditions like this, the ice on the roads cause is hazardous for drivers.

“And if you are out and you see our trucks on the side of the road, you know to drive slowly, drive safely, and give them ample room and space. Our crews are out there working safely to get the power back on and you know driving conditions are dangerous during ice storms,” said Slaton.

VDOT crews still mobilized are continuing to work just in case of an emergency response. Crews will be working overnight into Sunday morning.