Domestic incident leads to officer-involved shooting, barricade situation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police were investigating a domestic disturbance on Thursday night when a man pointed “what appeared to be a long gun at them,” two officers fired at the suspect and the suspect barricaded themself in a bedroom.

A release from the Chesterfield Police Department says the disturbance call was made around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday for the 11300 block of Sunfield Drive. The caller told police that a man was holding a woman against her will and threatening her with a knife. Police believe the man and woman live together.

Once on the scene officers entered the home. That is when the suspect left a bedroom inside the house with the object. Shots fired by two officers caused the suspect to go back into the bedroom.

After the suspect retreated, police say they withdrew from the home with unharmed woman. They called for extra help from emergency medical, negotiations and SWAT.

Police say they used a robot to locate the suspect in the house. The suspect tried to disable it from the bedroom where he was barricaded. Officers used a second type of technology to see that the suspect had been shot and was “somewhat lethargic.”

SWAT officers removed him and disarmed him, taking a knife he had while barricaded.

Police announced on Twitter. that the suspect was brought into custody at 9:51 p.m. He is now being taken to the hospital for treatment. Police found the long gun in the home.

Officers are now waiting for a search warrant for the home.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News as we learn more.