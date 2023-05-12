Goodlettsville, Tenn. (WAVY) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded over $220,000 in literacy grants to Virginia organizations, libraries, and schools.

According to a press release, the money for the grants is a part of the foundation’s historical $13 million donation to help adult, family, and literacy programs. The money goes towards supporting schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store.

The funding will be able to go towards new technology, equipment, books, and other material.

Below are the following local recipients who were award money from the foundation:

Horizons Hampton Roads, Inc. (Norfolk): $3,000

Communities In Schools of Hampton Roads (Portsmouth): $3,000

Rita Welsh Adult Literacy Program (Williamsburg): $7,500

The grants awarded to Virginia are expected to impact the lives of 54,000 people. To see a full list of grant recipients, or to learn more about the foundation’s literacy programs, visit the foundation’s website.