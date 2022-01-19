DOJ: Big Stone Gap man sentenced to 19 years on meth charges

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Big Stone Gap man was sentenced to 228 months in federal prison for his role in conspiring to traffic methamphetamine from Georgia into Southwest Virginia, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

A release from the DOJ states that Jonathan Rollins, 39, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to the following charges:

One count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine

One count of possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

One county of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Rollins was involved in a conspiracy to “more than 5,000 grams of methamphetamine from Atlanta, Georgia into Southwest Virginia,” the release states.

The DOJ reports that between July 2019 and December 2020, Rollins and others planned to sell methamphetamine in Lee and Wise counties following trips from Big Stone Gap to Atlanta. While in Atlanta, Rollins reportedly bought “multiple kilograms of methamphetamine at a time for approximately $12,000 per kilogram.”

Rollins then brought the meth back to the Southwest Virginia region with plans to distribute it.

Two co-conspirators, identified as Justin Cress and Cory Hammond, were both sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for their roles. Another person involved, Eric Glass, was sentenced earlier in January to 14 years in prison.

Two remaining co-conspirators, identified by the DOJ as Daniel Rowland and Jessica Robey, are set to be sentenced later in January.