DOJ announces $16M to Virginia governments and law enforcement agencies for coronavirus response

ROANOKE, Va. (WAVY) – United States attorneys on Wednesday announced more than $16 million will be available to help Virginia public safety agencies and local government agencies respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Donald Trump, the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for these critical funds.

The department says allowable projects and expenditures include, but are not limited to: overtime, training, travel expenses, supplies such as personal protective equipment for medical personnel and first responders, and initiatives focused on addressing the medical needs of inmates in state and local detention centers.

The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive more than $16 million from the CESF Program.

“These grants will provide additional funding to augment critical health and public-safety initiatives in cash-strapped counties, cities, and towns across the Commonwealth and increase safety for the brave health-care providers, police officers, and first responders on the front lines,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary Terwilliger.

The Department of Justice says applications for funding are currently being accepted and are due by May 29.

