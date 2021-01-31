Dog rescued on I-64 in New Kent County during storm, still waiting for her family

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Found dog during snowstorm Sunday (Courtesy: Virginia State Police)

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police troopers rescued this sweet little lady during the winter storm Sunday.

VSP Trooper Petway and Trooper Jensen spotted her running on the eastbound shoulder of I-64 near mile marker 210 in New Kent County.

Troopers say that without hesitation, she jumped into the patrol car and rode shotgun to a nearby firehouse.

She is at New Kent County Animal Control waiting for her family. They can be reached at 804-966-9861.

State police remind the community to check on their pets and animals to be sure they are safe, dry, and warm.

