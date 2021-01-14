DMV’s new pandemic relief service allows for more in-person appointments

More than 100,000 customers have opted to skip a trip to DMV by using the two-year renewal option

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – DMV said on Thursday, more than 100,000 customers have taken advantage of their two-year renewal option for driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Prior to the start of the new service in September, customers would have had to make an appointment to visit DMV in person to renew their credentials.

This new service option postpones the requirement for eligible customers to visit a DMV customer service center until it is time for their next renewal and allows customers to renew online or through the mail to receive a driver’s license or ID card valid for two years.

When the two-year credential expires, customers will then visit DMV to renew and obtain a standard five-year or eight-year credential and have a new photograph taken.

The option is available to most customers who renewed online or by mail last time and those who are age 75 and over, DMV said.

In addition, the new service option also eliminates the need for as many as half a million customers to make appointments across the Commonwealth for credential renewals through 2021.

Thus, freeing up appointment space for other customers.

“DMV is constantly evaluating the appointment system and taking steps to enhance appointment capacity, including implementing this new two-year renewal option,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb.

In a press release, DMV said a maximum of three months of appointment slots are available at any time on the calendar for each customer service center, and appointments for DMV Connect mobile visits are generally available two weeks in advance of a visit.

Appointment opportunities are added daily and as customers cancel appointments.

DMV says those who would like to renew their credential for five or eight years, or who need a REAL ID-compliant credential, must make an appointment here.

