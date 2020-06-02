DMV reopens 6 more Virginia centers for appointment-only services

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dmv-counter_1530192306066.jpg

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) —The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues to safely reopen customer service centers for appointment-only service for specific services.

Another six locations will reopen on June 8:

  • Chester (12100 Branders Creek Drive, Chester, VA 23831)
    • Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Front Royal (15 Water Street, Front Royal, VA 22630)
    • Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
  • Galax (7565 Carrollton Pike, Galax, VA 24333)
    • Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
  • Norfolk/Military Circle (5745 Poplar Hall Drive, Norfolk, VA 23502)
    • Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Martinsville (310 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112)
    • Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
  • North Henrico (9015 Brook Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060)
    • Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

For a complete list of customer service centers open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10