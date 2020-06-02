DMV reopens 6 more Virginia centers for appointment-only services

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) —The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues to safely reopen customer service centers for appointment-only service for specific services.
Another six locations will reopen on June 8:
- Chester (12100 Branders Creek Drive, Chester, VA 23831)
- Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Front Royal (15 Water Street, Front Royal, VA 22630)
- Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
- Galax (7565 Carrollton Pike, Galax, VA 24333)
- Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
- Norfolk/Military Circle (5745 Poplar Hall Drive, Norfolk, VA 23502)
- Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Martinsville (310 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112)
- Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
- North Henrico (9015 Brook Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060)
- Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
For a complete list of customer service centers open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.
