RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles released a new design of Virginia driver’s licenses and ID cards.

According to a release, the new credentials will have the next generation of enhanced security features that are resilient to counterfeiting.

While the current IDs have a view of the outside of the Virginia State Capitol, the new cards will have an inside look at the rotunda dome.

Nature lovers will notice the new design has the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, which is Virginia’s official insect and the American Dogwood, the state’s official flower.

New design for Virginia driver’s license. (Credit: DMV)

“The attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features,” said

DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “Virginians can count on their DMV to provide secure

credentials that stand the test of time.”

Some features will remain the same such as banner colors being distinct for rapid recognition, the driver’s license banner being blue, and the ID card banner being green.

Driver’s licenses and ID cards for adults are still horizontal and cards issued to those under the age of 21 are vertical for easy identification.

Cards featuring the prior design will remain valid until the expiration date.

For more information, visit www.dmv.virginia.gov.