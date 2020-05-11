DMV offices to remain closed; no plans to reopen May 11

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles released on its social media accounts Friday that the department will not be opening Monday, May 11.

The customer service centers will remain closed until further notice.

Online and mail transactions are still being processed.

The DMV call center also remains open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Additional updates will be posted via social media accounts and online at dmvNOW.com.

“At this time, our offices will remain closed until further notice. We understand this is frustrating, but issuance of an original driver’s license is not currently available online. You will need to visit DMV with the req. docs when offices reopen. Sorry for the inconvenience,” according to the official VDMV Twitter page.

The department announced on its site that the validity of driver’s licenses and identification cards expiring on or before June 10, 2020, is extended for 90 days, not to exceed July 31, 2020.

Vehicle registrations that expire in March and April are extended for 90 days, and those expiring in May are extended for 60 days.

Learn more about DMV’s response to COVID-19 online.

