DMV expands walk-ins, appointment services across Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is expanding services to both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Saturday.

The new changes begin Wednesday, March 2, include:

Appointments and walk-ins will be available Monday through Friday at all 75 customer service centers

Saturday will remain open for walk-ins at offices with Saturday hours

Before March 2, customers had alternating options that included reserving appointments on Monday or Friday and walk-in services on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin stated that he’s committed to expanding DMV schedules as one of his top priorities in opening Virginia for business.

Amid the new changes, Virginia DMV officials say they will continue providing convenient alternative service options that don’t require an in-person visit including providing alternative service options such as online, mail, drop-off, DMV Select, and DMV Connect.

To schedule your visit or complete your transaction remotely, visit dmvNOW.com.