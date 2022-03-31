RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A relatively new and convenient service has been launched as part of DMV Connect, brought to you by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Now customers can get vital records such as birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates through DMV Connect, which is comprised of 14 mobile centers.

A variety of DMV services is offered by DMV Connect, which are in easy to access locations in places such as libraries, private businesses, and government centers.

Thanks to the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Division of Vital Records partnership with the DMV, the purchase of vital records has been available to customers at full-service DMV locations since 2014.

Over 1.1 million Virginia vital records have been issued at the DMV’s Customer Service Centers (CSC).

Access to the DMV’s vital records are only available to customers as long as they follow three steps: Submit the application, submit the required documentation and pay $14.

Vital records can be printed by the DMV on the spot at CSCs and DMV connect mails certificates to their customers by VDH.

“Customers love the convenience of DMV Connect, and they also love being able to access vital records through DMV,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford.

DMV Connects 14 mobile teams are regionally available to provide service throughout the state. To visit a DMV Connect near you, view the full DMV Connect calendar and book an appointment, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/general/#csc/mcscalendar.asp.

Walk-ins are available at some visits as noted on the calendar. According to Ford, appointments alongside walk-in service at 75 CSCs Monday through Friday, more than 50 online transactions at dmvNOW.com, mail and phone service, and 57 DMV Select partner offices

For more about how to apply for a Virginia vital record at DMV, including acceptable identification, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/general/#vital.asp.