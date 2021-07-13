DMV adds more road skills tests and plans to resume traditional testing process

(WFXR) — Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is adding 38 locations which will be creating 39,000 additional road skills testing appointment opportunities.

The DMV will offer road skills testing at 72 customer service centers across Virginia. These additional tests are being added as social distancing requirements are easing up across the state. The DMV also plans to resume the traditional testing process, which allows an applicant to operate a vehicle on the road with an examiner sitting beside them.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding appointment opportunities by adding road skills testing locations,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “DMV is conducting more transactions now than before the pandemic and much of that work is being done outside of our offices. But, some services simply must be conducted in person. With the easing of social distancing requirements, we can resume road skills testing at all of our offices equipped to offer it and create tens of thousands of new appointment opportunities for Virginians who need this vital service.”

The DMV is still requiring appointments for a road skills test. You must be a Virginia resident aged 18 and older to take one of these tests. If you are under 18, the test will be given as part of the Virginia driver education course. For more information on the road skills test visit here.

Below is a list of locations that are offering traditional (in-vehicle) road skills testing:

Alexandria

Altavista

Arlington

Bedford

Chesapeake

Courtland

East Henrico

Emporia

Fairfax/Westfields

Fort Lee

Front Royal

Gate City

Gloucester

Hopewell

Jonesville

Lebanon

Leesburg

Lexington

Lorton

Martinsville

Norfolk/Military Circle

North Henrico

Norton

Onancock

Portsmouth

Prince William/Manassas

Pulaski

Rocky Mount

Staunton

Sterling Boulevard

Tappahannock

Virginia Beach/Hilltop

Vansant

Warrenton

Williamsburg

Winchester

Woodstock

Wytheville

These locations listed below offer closed course (parking lot) road skills testing: