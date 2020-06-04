Discovery of explosive materials prompts evacuations in Tazewell County

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVNS) — The discovery of combustible and explosive material at a home in Tazewell County led deputies to ask people to leave their homes on Thursday. The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident on Holy Road, just outside of Richlands.

Details are extremely limited at this time, however the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the FBI will be in the area the next couple of days. People may notice a larger police presence and may experience traffic delays and power outages in the surrounding area including Jewell Ridge Road.

Deputies have asked some people to leave their homes as a precaution, but should be able to return later on Thursday or Friday, June 5. This is out of an abundance of safety due to finding explosive materials. If you have any questions or concerns call the 911 Center at 276-988-0902.

