Discover dozens of wineries in the Charlottesville area using this virtual passport

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a new mobile-exclusive passport that can help you discover Central Virginia wine country!

The Monticello Wine Trail Passport allows you to explore a collection of curated wineries. All you have to do is sign up for the pass, receive a text with instructions and you are on your way.

When you visit a participating winery, simply present your code for a chance to win a prize. At your 10th winery visit, you will receive a special wine glass.

Participating wineries include Afton Mountain Vineyards, Burnley Vineyards, Cardinal Point Vineyard and Winery, Flying Fox Vineyard, Hark Vineyards, King Family Vineyards, Merrie Mill Farm, Veritas Vineyards and Winery and several others.

