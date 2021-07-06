disAbility Law Center of Virginia receives $100K grant for online database

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Board for People with Disabilities (VBPD) has awarded a $100,000 grant to the disAbility Law Center of Virginia (dLCV).

Officials say the grant will fund the development of an online database that will manage the storage and reporting of abuse, neglect, and exploitation data from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS).

Along with the data, the agency will also get reports of suspected abuse and neglect regarding incapacitated persons from the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS), division of Adult Protective Services.

This project will allow the VBPD to:

  • Identify trends of abuse, neglect and exploitation,
  • Make recommendations to address abuse, neglect and exploitation, and
  • Monitor critical incidents and health and safety of individuals with disabilities receiving services in programs operated or licensed by DBHDS.

