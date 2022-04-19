KILMARNOCK, Va. (WRIC) — A devastating fire has fully engulfed seven duplex apartments and four businesses, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the call came in around 3 a.m. for reports of the blaze. Kilmarnock is 90 miles northeast of Richmond.

The Facebook page of the Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department said the incident has shut down School Street to Irvington Road, Main Street to 2nd Avenue and August Street to Main Street.

Crews are unsure how long the roads will be closed at this time.

Virginia Red Cross volunteers and staff are working with local officials to provide support to impacted residents of the multi-unit apartment fire.

