Detour in place while crews repair bridge in Tazewell, Virginia

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVNS) — A detour was set up on Friday, Oct. 9, while crews repair a bridge on Pisgah Road in Tazwell, VA. The town recently received a grant to repair the bridge.

That isn’t the only bridge that received a makeover. There were $9 million in grants. The money was used to repair several other bridges in the community as well.

“It’s wonderful. We had been fortunate, that it’s pretty much every bridge we have in town, and we have been fortunate enough that that grant money is free money, 100-percent paid for and it saves taxpayers. So we can go on to other projects in town.” said Executive Assistant for the Town of Tazewell Robin Brewster.

Brewster told 59News work on the Pisgah Road bridge should be completed by March 2021.

Pisgah Road bridge is the third and final bridge in Tazewell to be fixed with the grant money.