MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a six-year-old child was sexually assaulted at the Raceway Inn in Martinsville. Deputies say they are still searching for the man accused of the crime after he led them on a chase through multiple counties.

Deputies say this all started last night around 6 p.m. at the Raceway Inn in Martinsville.

Deputies are searching for 36-year-old Lucas Donley.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a six-year-old child had been left in Donley’s care. When the Child’s parents returned deputies say they discovered Donley had sexually assaulted the child, the parents then immediately called 9-1-1.

Donley left the motel, but deputies located him in Henry County driving a blue 2014 Kia Forte with the Virginia license plate, VWM-5364. When they attempted to stop him, he drove away at high speeds. Deputies followed him East on Route 57 toward Pittsylvania County, going more than 100 mph.

During the pursuit Donley allegedly hit another person’s car and then drove into the oncoming traffic lane, almost hitting several other vehicles. Due to the danger posed to other drivers, deputies stopped pursuing Donley.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have issued six arrest warrants on Donley including:

a felony charge for eluding law enforcement

aggravated sexual battery

forcible sodomy

three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship.

Donley was already a registered sex offender in Virginia.

The Crimestoppers Program is currently offering a $2,500 reward for information about the incident.