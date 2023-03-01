RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Delegate Lamont Bagby will move on to run in the special election for Virginia’s vacant 9th Senate District seat after he won his party’s nominations in a firehouse primary on Sunday evening.

At 10:21 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, the Democratic Party of Virginia concluded calculating the results of the day’s firehouse primary to elect a Democratic nominee for the upcoming special election to succeed Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan in the 9th Senate District of Virginia.

Bagby, who currently represents House District 74, won 72.43% of Sunday’s votes, according to the Party. He will now advance as the Democratic nominee in the special election.

Alexsis Rodgers, who serves as Chair of the 4th District Democratic Committee, won 21.07% of the primary votes, and Del. Dawn Adams of Richmond won 6.5% of the votes.

According to the Democratic Party, 6,525 votes in total were cast in Sunday’s primary.

Also on Sunday, the Republican Party of Virginia held a Party Canvass to select the Republican nominee for the Virginia 9th Senate District seat. On Sunday afternoon, the Party confirmed that Stephen Imholt was selected as the Republican nominee.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, March 28.