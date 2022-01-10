Deadly home explosion under investigation in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An explosion killed one person on Billingswood Drive in Hanover County this evening.

Hanover County Fire and EMS confirmed with 8News on Monday evening that the incident was an explosion and the Fire Marshalls Office will be investigating.

At this time, the fire department does not believe any suspicious activity led to the home explosion.

Firefighters responded to the call at 5:08 p.m.

The identity of the person killed is not available at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News as we head to the scene.

