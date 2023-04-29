FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said mall security helped officers find a 3-year-old child whom a woman took from an outdoor play area in Tysons Thursday afternoon.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department’s Tysons Urban Team (TUT) received word that a child was missing from the play area of Tysons Corner Center, located in the 1900 block of Chain Bridge Rd., around 5:45 p.m. The officers looked at mall security footage and, using it, said they were able to identify Jane Pyo, 33, of Washington, D.C. as being involved in the 3-year-old child’s disappearance.

Police said Pyo walked towards the mall, talked to the child, took the child’s hand, and walked into the mall. Officers said Pyo also picked the 3-year-old up and took the child down an escalator in her arms. Police and mall security officers found Pyo and the 3-year-old in the Coastal Flats restaurant.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Pyo assaulted the officers when they went up to her, but they were able to take her into custody. They returned the 3-year-old to the child’s family.

Police said Pyo faces a number of charges: abduction, possession of burglarious tools, assault on law enforcement, and trespassing. Pyo also had an outstanding warrant against her.