ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington National Cemetery said it would remain closed to most people on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon extended the closure that had been in place since crews began cleaning up from the storm that moved across the DMV on Saturday, July 29.

The cemetery said crews were clearing each section of debris and obstruction for everyone’s safety. The main concern had to do with limbs or trees that had broken but not fallen.

(Arlington National Cemetery)

Arlington National Cemetery tweeted: “We do not want anyone to be visiting their loved one’s grave when one falls. Our crew is working diligently to identify these hazards and clear them, as well as the large trees that remain fallen.”

(Arlington National Cemetery)

(Arlington National Cemetery)

(Arlington National Cemetery)

(Arlington National Cemetery)

(Arlington National Cemetery)

A later tweet said: “We know the inconvenience is frustrating, but visitor safety is at the forefront of these decisions. Also, the less pedestrians and vehicular traffic we have around the cemetery, the more space our crew with large equipment has to make progress on their work.”

While funerals were to take place as scheduled, with attendees allowed in the cemetery, general visitors and pass holders would not be permitted on Aug. 2.

Arlington National Cemetery expressed its thanks to the crews clearing the trees and limbs, stating: “They are working tirelessly to return ANC to its pristine condition.”