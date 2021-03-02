Danville Police say 10 people charged; more than $125K in drugs, firearms seized during ‘Operation Justice without Borders’

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Members of the Danville Police Department and the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina teamed up to conduct a seven-month drug trafficking operation, which led to 72 indictments and the seizure of more than $125,000 worth of illegal narcotics and firearms.

According to the department, “Operation Justice without Borders” was a joint operation led by Danville and Caswell County law enforcement due to the rise of opioid-related overdoses in spring 2020.

Police say they identified multiple people responsible for trafficking illegal narcotics — including heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine — across state jurisdictions.

“The purpose of this operation was to allocate resources and facilitate information sharing between multiple agencies to address violent crime and the victimization of those suffering from addiction,” the Danville Police Department said in a statement released on Tuesday, March 2. “The agencies focused on those who were profiting from illegal narcotics and firearm trafficking.”

Authorities say the operation wrapped up in February and produced the following results:

Combined total controlled purchase operations: 46

Total number of individuals charged: 10

Total number of indictments: 72

Narcotics seized: Heroin Cocaine/Crack Marijuana Fentanyl Methamphetamine Prescription narcotics

Total weight: 3869.5 grams

Approximate street value: $126,187

Firearms seized: 7

However, any investigations that stemmed from this joint operation are still active and ongoing, police say

“Several other agencies supported this operation to include the Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives,” the Danville Police Department said. “This endeavor is another example of our commitment to combat the trafficking of narcotics and reduce violent crime while offering help to those who are suffering from drug addiction.”

You can find individual arrest data in the department’s weekly report by clicking here. If you have information on any of these cases, you can call the Danville Police Department at (434) 793-0000.

Note: The original statement released by the Danville Police Department said 12 people were charged following Operation Justice without Borders, but the department released an updated version saying 10 people who were actually charged.