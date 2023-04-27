DANVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of the City of Danville will soon be able to blow their money at the slots to their hearts’ content, as the Virginia Lottery has given its final stamp of approval to a new casino approved by voters three years ago.

“The Virginia Lottery Board takes very seriously its statutory role overseeing casino gambling in the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Lottery Board Chairman Ferhan Hamid. “All Virginians, whether or not they use these facilities, need to be aware that they are operated and regulated responsibly.”

According to Virginia Lottery, the state agency undertook an extensive review of the casino’s operating plan and conducted a background check on all employees and contractors.

“For months, the Lottery’s Gaming Compliance Department and legal team have conducted background investigations and examined every detail of this application,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee. “Those investigations include not just Caesar’s Virginia, but all the vendors and employees as well.”

Now, the casino, which is operated by gambling giant Caesars Entertainment, will receive its license to operate, the final regulatory step before it can open its doors to the public.

Virginia Lottery has already approved licenses for casinos in Portsmouth and Bristol, while a proposed casino in Norfolk, though approved by voters, still awaits its license.

The Bristol casino opened its doors to a temporary facility in July 2022.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened at its permanent location in January.

Meanwhile, voters in Richmond rejected a casino in the city’s southside by a narrow margin. Now, the city is trying to convince voters to give the proposal another chance, while leaders in Petersburg vie to replace Richmond as the state’s fifth and final casino location.