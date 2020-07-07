Crews to remove Richmond’s J.E.B. Stuart statue

App users: Click here to watch live.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A statue of J.E.B. Stuart in Richmond will be coming down Tuesday morning after crews took a break for the holiday weekend.
8News saw crews arriving at the statue around 7:40 a.m. This will be the next Confederate monument to come down.
Last week, Mayor Levar Stoney said he would be using his powers as the Director of Emergency Management to remove 11 monuments in the city.
So far the following have been removed:
- Stonewall Jackson
- Matthew Fontaine Maury
- Cannon sitting atop a pedestal just west of the Arthur Ashe memorial
- Cannon near the statue memorializing the President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis
Stay with 8News for updates.
