Crews to remove Richmond’s J.E.B. Stuart statue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A statue of J.E.B. Stuart in Richmond will be coming down Tuesday morning after crews took a break for the holiday weekend.

8News saw crews arriving at the statue around 7:40 a.m. This will be the next Confederate monument to come down.

Crews preparing to remove the J.E.B. Stuart statue from Monument Avenue on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

Crews preparing to remove the J.E.B. Stuart statue from Monument Avenue on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News Photographer Howie Williams))

Last week, Mayor Levar Stoney said he would be using his powers as the Director of Emergency Management to remove 11 monuments in the city.

So far the following have been removed:

Stonewall Jackson

Matthew Fontaine Maury

Cannon sitting atop a pedestal just west of the Arthur Ashe memorial

Cannon near the statue memorializing the President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis

