Crews to remove Richmond’s J.E.B. Stuart statue

Virginia

by: Keyris Manzanares, WRIC

Posted: / Updated:

Crews preparing to remove J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

App users: Click here to watch live.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A statue of J.E.B. Stuart in Richmond will be coming down Tuesday morning after crews took a break for the holiday weekend.

8News saw crews arriving at the statue around 7:40 a.m. This will be the next Confederate monument to come down.

  • Crews preparing to remove the J.E.B. Stuart statue from Monument Avenue on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)
  • Crews preparing to remove the J.E.B. Stuart statue from Monument Avenue on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)
  • Crews preparing to remove the J.E.B. Stuart statue from Monument Avenue on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News Photographer Howie Williams))

Last week, Mayor Levar Stoney said he would be using his powers as the Director of Emergency Management to remove 11 monuments in the city.

So far the following have been removed:

  • Stonewall Jackson
  • Matthew Fontaine Maury
  • Cannon sitting atop a pedestal just west of the Arthur Ashe memorial
  • Cannon near the statue memorializing the President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis

Stay with 8News for updates.

RELATED COVERAGE

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10