A boat fire has since been extinguished on Smith Mountain Lake. (Image courtesy of Franklin County Department of Public Safety).

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WFXR) – Crews spent part of Saturday afternoon extinguishing a fire on a boat just off of a marina on Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia.

According to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety, six passengers were forced to jump overboard to safety.

There have been no injuries reported from this incident.

There has been no additional information released about the cause of the fire.