COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A crash involving a vehicle and tractor-trailer in Courtland resulted in a diesel fuel spill Monday.

The crash happened in the 27000 block of Southampton Parkway. Westbound Route 58 was shut down at the Courtland/Roundabout exit.

Traffic was diverted through the roundabout to get past the crash.

There were no injuries from the crash.

The road later reopened.