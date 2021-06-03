Crash on Fisherman Inlet Bridge near Cape Charles blocks northbound lanes to Eastern Shore

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on the Fisherman Inlet Bridge near Cape Charles Thursday afternoon blocked northbound lanes for a period of time.

Tom Anderson, an official with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, said a vehicle struck the curb and then the guardrail on the bridge before overturning around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

It blocked both northbound lanes for a period of time.

The vehicle was moved to the side of the road so one northbound lane could reopen.

As of 5:30 p.m., crews were waiting on a tow truck to turn the vehicle right-side-up.

No injuries were reported, Anderson said.