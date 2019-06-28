2 injured after military vehicle from Fort Pickett hit by tractor-trailer

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were injured in a crash involving a military vehicle and a tractor-trailer in Nottoway County Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on Route 460 east near Cox Road. One eastbound lane of Route 460 is currently closed.

Virginia State Police tells WAVY sister station WRIC 8News a military Humvee from Fort Pickett was taking a left turn onto westbound Cox Road when it was hit by a tractor-trailer heading eastbound on Route 460.

Two people in the military vehicle were injured. One was flown to the hospital and the other was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

8News has a crew on the scene working to gather more information. Check back for updates on this developing story.