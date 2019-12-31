Crash in Northampton County causes injuries, closes Route 13

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A crash in Northampton County caused injuries and closed all northbound and southbound lanes of Route 13 Monday night.

The crash was near Brickhouse Drive and involved a tractor-trailer. The emergency call came in at 9:50 p.m., dispatchers said.

Dispatchers confirmed there are injuries, but did not elaborate.

As of 12:15 a.m., all travel lanes were still closed.

Drivers should expect delays, VDOT Hampton Roads tweeted Monday night around 10 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.