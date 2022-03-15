Covington Police share name of officer killed in gas station shooting

COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — The Covington Police Department has released the identity of the officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to an incident between two relatives at a gas station on Monday.

Virginia State Police say 42-year-old Toney S. Poulston Jr. of Covington entered a Covington Farm and Fuel along North Alleghany Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14. Poulston then got into a “domestic situation” with a relative working at the store — identified as 64-year-old Randall Lee Paxton of Covington — and ended up shooting him.

When Covington and Alleghany County authorities responded to the incident at the gas station, they saw an armed Poulston leaving the store. Shots were fired, leading to the death of Poulston and Covington Police Officer Caleb Daniel Ogilvie.

It is with deep regret that I must share with our community the news that Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic shooting at the Covington Farm and Fuel Monday afternoon. On behalf of the City of Covington Police Department, I want to express my gratitude for the incredible outpouring of support from the residents of Covington and Alleghany County. Covington Police Chief Christopher Smith

Officials with the Covington Police Department are set to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15. You can watch this event live here at WFXRtv.com, on the WFXR News Facebook page, or on the WFXR News app.

Police say Ogilvie was a Marine before joining the department in 2021. He leaves behind a wife and their two young daughters, as well as an ex-wife and their two children.

The department also shared a link to a “Fund the First” fundraiser, with a goal of raising $50,000 for Ogilvie’s family. You can make an online donation by following this link.