COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Virginia state employees goes into effect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The mandate requiring Virginia state employees to show proof that they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, starts today, September 1.

It’s part of a state requirement that Governor Ralph Northam issued nearly a month ago. State employees must show proof of vaccination or submit COVID-19 test results every week.

The Governor says this order will protect state workers.

“The only way to end this pandemic is to for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Northam said last month. “As head of state government, we have a responsibility to lead by example and ensure the safety of our employees and the people they serve. The three vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available, and I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get their shot. The time for waiting is over.”

This mandate impacts nearly 122,000 state employees. They are all, however, still required to wear a mask and social distance when possible.

Northam hopes other businesses and local governments will start to require vaccinations to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“I really encourage local governments and private companies to do the same thing,” Northam said.

This mandate goes into effect as all of Virginia’s key COVID-19 metrics continue to trend upward and are the highest they’ve been since the spring when vaccinations started to be widespread. As of Tuesday, Virginia was reporting a daily average of 3,178 new cases per day, as well as a daily average of 21 deaths per day.

State health data shows that early all new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated.

Read Northam’s full order.