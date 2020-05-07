COVID-19 patient discusses self-isolation, Virginia’s plans to reopen

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia woman who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week says she strongly disagrees with the state’s plans to reopen.

Susan Blankenship says she started experiencing a few COVID-19 symptoms, went to a Martinsville ER, and discovered she contracted the virus. Since her diagnosis on Monday, May 4, Susan says she’s been self-isolating at home in order to prevent anyone else — including her family — from catching the virus.

“My mother is 85 years old, I don’t want to be the cause of infecting her. She can’t survive it,” Susan said. “My husband is 70 years old with underlying health conditions. He wouldn’t be able to survive it either.”

When asked about her thoughts on Virginia’s plans to reopen, Susan responded, “I don’t agree with Virginia phasing in, loosening the restrictions, I don’t. Leave them in place. They’re in place for a reason, so that people won’t lose their life to COVID, so that people won’t contract the virus.”

Susan said she did everything health officials recommend — wearing a mask, wearing gloves, wiping down surfaces — and yet she still contracted the virus. In addition, she extended a word of caution to those who do not take virus prevention guidelines seriously.

“Young people that are not heeding wearing the masks, they think it’s a hoax or they think it’s ridiculous. Young people, your symptoms could be worse than mine. You could possibly die, if you don’t protect yourself, your family members, or anyone else in your community.”

However, even during these troubling times, Susan says she’s still in good spirits and offers a motivational motto for all: “One battle, one day, one step at a time.”

