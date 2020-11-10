COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly trending up but remaining steady

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 cases across Virginia continue to rise but hospitalizations remain steady.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA), 1,127 people were in the hospital with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis or awaiting test results as of Monday.

Julian Walker, who is the vice president of communications for VHHA, said the numbers have been slightly increasing since the last half of October.

“They’re on a slightly upward trajectory but not at the peak levels we’ve seen this year,” he said.

Walker said a number of factors could be contributing to the increases such as the colder months, where the virus is known to spread faster, as well as the beginning of flu season and people possibly becoming lax with health safety protocols.

“We all have a part to play to try to limit the spread of the virus and that we engage in healthy behaviors and encourage everyone to do that. At the same time, hospitals continue to prepare,” he said.

Walker said right now, there are 3,700 beds across the commonwealth that are ready to be used if need be and there are thousands more that could be accessed due to plans already established at the beginning of the pandemic.

If needed, field hospitals, extra resources, and staff would be called upon due to the emergency plans already established in the spring.

“Those plans still exist. If it came to that, all those plans would be activated quickly,” he said.

Walker said it’s important for people to continue wearing their masks, social distancing and getting the flu shot with flu season approaching.

He’s thankful COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia’s hospitals haven’t strained capacity like other states have and said that be practicing the tips above, numbers can remain steady.

To see the daily numbers of hospitalizations as well as other statistics such as ventilator use, click here.

Latest Posts: