COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) – A woman in Courtland has surrendered to authorities after being accused of fatally shooting her husband during a domestic dispute.

According to the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Stephanie Mulder was arrested Wednesday afternoon. She is facing charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I and II narcotics.

The charges stem from an incident over the weekend which led to the death of Jonathan Lewis Mulder Jr., 33.

Southampton County deputies responded to a home in the 20000 block of Ivor Road around 3:28 a.m. Saturday regarding a man who had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found Jonathan Lewis Mulder Jr. with injuries consistent with being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing and detectives are working closely with the county’s Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office on the case.

Mulder is currently being held at the at the Virginia Beach City Jail.