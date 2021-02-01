Court dismisses Chincoteague church’s lawsuit against Gov. Northam

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — A lawsuit against Gov. Ralph Northam filed by a Chincoteague church over the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders has been dismissed.

Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Chincoteague initially filed the lawsuit back in April of 2020 asking a federal court to prevent Northam and “his designees” from “unconstitutionally enforcing and applying the various” executive orders against the church.

The lawsuit relates to the governor’s executive orders since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Virginia. Some have closed schools, prevented some non-essential businesses from operating, and ordered Virginians to stay at home except for essential business.

In the motion, the church was critical of the order, saying it prevented them from gathering regardless of whether Lighthouse Fellowship Church met or exceeded social distancing, enhanced sanitation, and hygiene guidelines, but still allowed other commercial businesses — liquor stores, “big box” and “supercenter” stores — to operate under those same guidelines.

Read the full court documents here.

Today, a federal court dismissed the case following a request from Gov. Northam. Court documents stated that the church failed to present any other state statute, constitutional provision,

or Virginia Supreme Court case establishing that the Commonwealth waives immunity from suit in federal court for alleged violations of the Virginia Religious Freedom Act.

The court also found that Northam is immune under the Eleventh Amendment to the plaintiff’s state statutory and state constitutional claims.