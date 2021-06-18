County in Hampton Roads region ranked top in Virginia for retirees

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.
Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Virginia using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.
Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.
Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Virginia.
#25. Bland County
– Population: 6,388
– Median home value: $113,200 (81% own)
– Median rent: $589 (19% rent)
– Median household income: $48,531
– Top places to live: Bland (B+)
#24. Franklin County
– Population: 56,187
– Median home value: $178,100 (82% own)
– Median rent: $732 (18% rent)
– Median household income: $56,254
– Top places to live: Rocky Mount (B), Henry Fork (B-), Ferrum (B)
#23. Hanover County
– Population: 105,537
– Median home value: $282,900 (83% own)
– Median rent: $1,159 (17% rent)
– Median household income: $89,390
– Top places to live: Mechanicsville (A-), Ashland (A-), Hanover (B)
#22. Albemarle County
– Population: 107,405
– Median home value: $356,100 (63% own)
– Median rent: $1,273 (37% rent)
– Median household income: $79,880
– Top places to live: Crozet (A), Hollymead (A), Pantops (A)
#21. Westmoreland County
– Population: 17,751
– Median home value: $199,100 (73% own)
– Median rent: $948 (27% rent)
– Median household income: $53,853
– Top places to live: Colonial Beach (C)
#20. Henrico County
– Population: 327,535
– Median home value: $242,600 (63% own)
– Median rent: $1,170 (37% rent)
– Median household income: $70,307
– Top places to live: Innsbrook (A+), Short Pump (A+), Wyndham (A+)
#19. Carroll County
– Population: 29,801
– Median home value: $112,900 (78% own)
– Median rent: $565 (22% rent)
– Median household income: $44,835
– Top places to live: Woodlawn (B-), Cana (B-), Hillsville (B)
#18. Northampton County
– Population: 11,885
– Median home value: $176,800 (65% own)
– Median rent: $733 (35% rent)
– Median household income: $47,227
– Top places to live: Cape Charles (B-), Nassawadox (B-), Eastville (C+)
#17. Mecklenburg County
– Population: 30,728
– Median home value: $132,600 (71% own)
– Median rent: $695 (29% rent)
– Median household income: $43,207
– Top places to live: South Hill (B-), Chase City (C+), Boydton (A)
#16. Botetourt County
– Population: 33,343
– Median home value: $227,700 (86% own)
– Median rent: $908 (14% rent)
– Median household income: $71,110
– Top places to live: Blue Ridge (A-), Cloverdale (A-), Daleville (A-)
#15. Nelson County
– Population: 14,831
– Median home value: $235,000 (76% own)
– Median rent: $759 (24% rent)
– Median household income: $64,313
– Top places to live: Wintergreen (A), Nellysford (B+), Arrington (B-)
#14. Goochland County
– Population: 22,865
– Median home value: $375,200 (85% own)
– Median rent: $1,208 (15% rent)
– Median household income: $93,994
– Top places to live: Goochland (A-)
#13. Wythe County
– Population: 28,844
– Median home value: $128,400 (78% own)
– Median rent: $676 (22% rent)
– Median household income: $49,364
– Top places to live: Wytheville (B+), Rural Retreat (B+), Fort Chiswell (B+)
#12. Bedford County
– Population: 78,376
– Median home value: $201,900 (82% own)
– Median rent: $855 (18% rent)
– Median household income: $64,199
– Top places to live: Forest (A), Bedford (C+), Big Island (C+)
#11. Smyth County
– Population: 30,767
– Median home value: $95,800 (71% own)
– Median rent: $610 (29% rent)
– Median household income: $40,932
– Top places to live: Marion (B-), Adwolf (B-), Chilhowie (B)
#10. Henry County
– Population: 51,308
– Median home value: $93,900 (72% own)
– Median rent: $604 (28% rent)
– Median household income: $37,952
– Top places to live: Chatmoss (A), Collinsville (B), Stanleytown (B-)
#9. Patrick County
– Population: 17,748
– Median home value: $120,000 (79% own)
– Median rent: $573 (21% rent)
– Median household income: $43,073
– Top places to live: Patrick Springs (B-)
#8. Pulaski County
– Population: 34,182
– Median home value: $149,500 (71% own)
– Median rent: $711 (29% rent)
– Median household income: $53,866
– Top places to live: Fairlawn (B+), Dublin (B), Pulaski (B-)
#7. Northumberland County
– Population: 12,190
– Median home value: $292,600 (89% own)
– Median rent: $858 (11% rent)
– Median household income: $62,632
– Top places to live: Heathsville (A)
#6. Middlesex County
– Population: 10,675
– Median home value: $261,900 (79% own)
– Median rent: $844 (21% rent)
– Median household income: $57,438
– Top places to live: Saluda (C), Urbanna (C), Deltaville (C)
#5. Mathews County
– Population: 8,788
– Median home value: $226,300 (85% own)
– Median rent: $922 (15% rent)
– Median household income: $64,237
– Top places to live: Mathews (C+)
#4. Washington County
– Population: 54,071
– Median home value: $151,800 (75% own)
– Median rent: $716 (25% rent)
– Median household income: $48,495
– Top places to live: Abingdon (A-), Emory (A), Glade Spring (B+)
#3. Roanoke County
– Population: 93,823
– Median home value: $199,800 (75% own)
– Median rent: $956 (25% rent)
– Median household income: $68,948
– Top places to live: Cave Spring (A+), Hollins (A-), Vinton (B+)
#2. Lancaster County
– Population: 10,724
– Median home value: $257,200 (76% own)
– Median rent: $763 (24% rent)
– Median household income: $53,711
– Top places to live: Irvington (B), Kilmarnock (B-), White Stone (C)
#1. James City County
– Population: 74,916
– Median home value: $340,500 (76% own)
– Median rent: $1,327 (24% rent)
– Median household income: $87,678