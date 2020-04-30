Coronavirus outbreak reported at Spotsylvania Aldi

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several Aldi employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Rappahannock Area Health District announced Thursday.

The coronavirus outbreak is at the Aldi grocery store located at 5099 Jefferson Davis Highway.

“This the first COVID-19 outbreak reported in the localities covered by the health district, with a confirmed outbreak defined as two lab-confirmed cases that are linked by a person, place, or time outside of a household,” the health district said.

Officials said the Aldi location underwent a deep cleaning on Wednesday and that all employees have been quarantined.

Aldi Corporate Manager Philip Roades issued the following statement regarding the outbreak:

“The health and well-being of our employees and customers is our highest priority. We can confirm that we have had multiple employees who work in our store at 5099 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, Virginia, test positive for COVID-19. We have asked all employees from this store to self-quarantine to focus on their health. The store was closed temporarily on April 28th for a deep cleaning performed by a third-party service, and it has since reopened with employees from other nearby ALDI locations so we can continue to serve the local community.

All employees who are in quarantine are on paid leave and we are doing all that we can to support them at this time. We have partnered with the Rappahannock Area Health District and are following its guidance as well as the advice of the CDC to ensure we continue to operate with everyone’s safety top of mind.”

Spotsylvania County reminds residents to continue following Gov. Northam’s stay-at-home order and to wear cloth face covering when in public to slow the spread of the virus.

