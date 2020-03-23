Coronavirus Monday updates: Virginia has 254 cases, 6 deaths; NC Gov. Cooper speaking at 1

The latest on the coronavirus in Virginia and North Carolina

12:45 p.m. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is holding his daily press conference at 1 p.m. App users, click here to watch live.

12:05 p.m. — The Virginia Department of Health is now reporting 254 positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, up from 219 on Sunday.

The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus has stayed at 6, with 5 of those cases in the Peninsula Health District. The three most recent deaths were announced Sunday, three women in their 80s from Newport News, Williamsburg and James City County.

38 people have been hospitalized, VDH says. 3,697 people have been tested so far.

Here are the latest numbers in each locality:

Virginia Beach: 17

Norfolk: 4

Portsmouth: 1

Gloucester: 2

James City County: 34

Williamsburg: 5

Newport News: 2

Accomack: 1

York: 5

Isle of Wight: 1

Suffolk: 1

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is set to hold his daily coronavirus press conference Monday at 2 p.m., where he’s expected to announce his plan for commonwealth’s K-12 schools going forward. On Monday, Maryland’s governor announced the closure of all non-essential businesses. Virginia has yet to do the same.

9 a.m. — North Carolina health officials said there are now 297 cases of coronavirus across the state, and still no deaths. 8,438 tests have been completed.