Coronavirus Monday updates: Virginia has 254 cases, 6 deaths; NC Gov. Cooper speaking at 1

Virginia

The latest on the coronavirus in Virginia and North Carolina

12:45 p.m. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is holding his daily press conference at 1 p.m. App users, click here to watch live.

12:05 p.m. — The Virginia Department of Health is now reporting 254 positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, up from 219 on Sunday.

The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus has stayed at 6, with 5 of those cases in the Peninsula Health District. The three most recent deaths were announced Sunday, three women in their 80s from Newport News, Williamsburg and James City County.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

38 people have been hospitalized, VDH says. 3,697 people have been tested so far.

Here are the latest numbers in each locality:

Virginia Beach: 17

Norfolk: 4

Portsmouth: 1

Gloucester: 2

James City County: 34

Williamsburg: 5

Newport News: 2

Accomack: 1

York: 5

Isle of Wight: 1

Suffolk: 1

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is set to hold his daily coronavirus press conference Monday at 2 p.m., where he’s expected to announce his plan for commonwealth’s K-12 schools going forward. On Monday, Maryland’s governor announced the closure of all non-essential businesses. Virginia has yet to do the same.

9 a.m. — North Carolina health officials said there are now 297 cases of coronavirus across the state, and still no deaths. 8,438 tests have been completed.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

