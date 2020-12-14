Coronavirus Digital Discussion: COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins in Virginia this week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers and people living in long-term care facilities are getting ready to roll up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association has been part of the planning process and is keeping close tabs on how this distribution is playing out.

10 On Your Side spoke with VHHA spokesman Julian Walker during our live Coronavirus Digital Discussion Monday afternoon.

“A few hospitals have received their initial shipment. There are several other hospitals that are still waiting for initial shipments, which should arrive in the coming days, perhaps tomorrow, perhaps Wednesday,” Walker said.

Walker said the initial distribution in Virginia includes Pfizer’s vaccine, which is being delivered now, and the Moderna vaccine, which the FDA is expected to approve for use later this week.

Those together, he said, should cover the approximately 480,000 Virginia healthcare workers and long-term care residents to be immunized in phase one.

“I don’t believe any administration has occurred yet. I know there are some hospitals that hope to get going as soon as tomorrow,” he told WAVY on Monday.

Distribution and tracking the shots are both big processes.

For instance, he said, once a hospital system receives the vaccine, it may have to redistribute it among its hospitals or other facilities.

“And then each of those facilities has to store it, and then when you’re ready to administer the vaccine it has to be thawed from the very cold temperatures that it’s stored at. It also has to be mixed with a diluent before it is administered,” he said.

They also have to track the vaccine doses and the healthcare workers who get it because they will need a second dose. Pfizer’s second shot comes 21 days after the first, while Moderna’s second dose is to be given 28 days after the first.

In the meantime, as vaccinations begin, the patient count remains high in Virginia hospitals.

There are currently more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in beds. There are more than 7,000 beds available.

So, while there is no bed shortage, Walker said we cannot become complacent. He urges everyone to wear masks and social distance especially this holiday season.