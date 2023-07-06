RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) will provide cooling assistance to qualifying households this year.

Through the Virginia Energy Assistance Program (EAP) — which assists low-income households with their energy needs — the Virginia Department of Social Services is accepting applications until Tuesday, August 15, 2023, for households in need of cooling assistance.

According to the VDSS, a qualifying household must have a child less than six years of age, an adult 60 years or older, or an individual living with a disability.

Income requirements — based on a household’s total monthly income before taxes — can be found on the Energy Assistance Program page of the VDSS website, available in English and Spanish.

Individuals and families in need of cooling assistance are encouraged to apply even if they are unsure of their eligibility status.

According to the VDSS, assistance is available for:

Payment of electric bills to operate cooling equipment;

Payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment;

Repair of a central air conditioning system or heat pump;

Purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling or attic fans;

Purchase and installation of a window unit air conditioner.

Applications — available in English and Spanish — can be submitted to your local department of social services, online via CommonHelp, or by calling 1-855-635-4370. Eligibility is determined by the local department of social services. All applications must be submitted by August 15.