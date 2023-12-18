PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new online tool aimed at helping Virginians take better control of their health care and associated costs by educating patients about new laws.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA), an overwhelming number of patients in the Commonwealth are unaware of state and federal laws protecting patients from surprise medical bills, providing access to good faith estimates and promoting health care financial transparency.

“People by and large do not know about these things. You know, we’re talking about 70 and 80 percent of Virginians that don’t know that you can ask for a good faith price estimate three days prior to scheduled hospital care.” said VHHA Vice President of Communications, Julian Walker.

That’s why VHHA launched the “Control Your Care” website.

“So we’re making this all easy to understand and digestible so that people can get a very brief description of what these things are and then if they’re interested, they can follow up,” Walker said.

Clicking the links on any of the five descriptions will take you a page with even more information about that particular law. Many times that includes information on how a law pertains to your particular situation or health care plan.

When you log on to “Control Your Care” it will ask for your name, email address and phone number, but you are not required to provide that information.

If you do, VHHA will send updated information for instance on bills in upcoming legislative sessions.

Walker insists there’s no catch, its just about providing patients the power that comes with knowing your rights.

“This is a resource for the public and we want people to take advantage of it.”