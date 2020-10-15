Congressman Scott and local healthcare workers speak on what could be at stake with Supreme Court nomination

(WAVY) — Thursday was the final day of the Supreme Court nomination hearings.

Congressman Bobby Scott and local healthcare workers took to Hampton that morning to reach out to voters.

“We’re here to remind everybody that we’re not going to just talk about protecting people with preexisting conditions. We’re going to actually protect them and we’re going to fight every day to make sure those protections are intact and that’s what’s at stake in the Supreme Court nomination and that’s what’s at stake in this election,” said Scott.

Scott says if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, she’ll have the opportunity to vote and strike down the Affordable Care Act.

It’s part of a lawsuit the Supreme Court is set to hear a week after the election. Scott says the health care of 3.5 million Virginians with pre-existing conditions would be immediately at risk.

He also mentioned those who enrolled in Medicaid through the ACA’s Medicaid expansion provision may also feel the effects.

With Scott at the news conference were three healthcare professionals who work within the community.

One of which was Golden Bethune-Hill, the founder of the community free clinic in Newport News.

“From what I see at the front line, it is so important for people to have health care. They could not get medicine. They could not see specialists if they needed them and fortunately, we were able to provide those services. The Affordable Care Act took care of a lot of people,” said Bethune-Hill.

On Wednesday, Senator Chuck Grassley asked Barrett if she had committed to the president or anyone else that she’d vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Barrett pushed back against accusations that she has a vendetta against the ACA.

She said “I’m not hostile against the ACA.”

